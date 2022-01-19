Tuchel defends Lukaku as Chelsea striker's struggles continue January 19, 2022 15:32 0:17 min Premier League Chelsea Romelu Lukaku Thomas Tuchel -Latest Videos 0:44 min Lewandowski among the 'greatest' - Matthaus 1:35 min Bayern keeper Neuer remains their rock 0:43 min Toure keen on World Cup every two years 1:03 min ‘Incredible players prevented Eriksen tragedy’ 0:17 min Tuchel defends Lukaku 0:40 min Conte questions Premier League's integrity 0:51 min Pelé hopes to congratulate Cristiano in person 0:48 min Xavi tells Dembele: Sign or go 1:13 min Lijnders: We're more than Salah 1:10 min Watzke: No Haaland ultimatum