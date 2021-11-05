Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel welcomed Antonio Conte's return to England saying that it is good news for the Premier League to have such a talented coach back.

"I have enough to do here, I have to say and I am happy where I am. Of course, it is good news for Premier League. He is one of the best managers in the world – look at his record, look at his titles. So he will make it super tough to play against Tottenham, I am absolutely sure, but I am in a happy place and not concerned about what other people do, other clubs do. I enjoy very much where I am.", said the old PSG boss.

Chelsea will host Burnley on Saturday bidding to consolidate their Premier League lead, but must do without the still-sidelined Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner.

Marcos Alonso has picked up a minor ankle issue and will also miss out like Christian Pulisic, while Mason Mount could play for a few minutes.