Manager Thomas Tuchel refused to get carried away with Chelsea's dominant performance at Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday.

Despite the 3-0 scoreline, Tuchel insisted there was "always room for improvement", citing "technical mistakes in the last third, decision making and conversion today from our chances".

Antonio Rudiger, N'Golo Kante and Christian Pulisic were all on the score sheet in a welcome return to form for Chelsea, two weeks after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Burnley.

Chelsea have lost just one of their opening 12 games - to title rivals Manchester City - and sit six points clear of City at the top of the table, although Pep Guardiola's side have a game in hand.