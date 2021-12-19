Son Heung-min capitalized on Alisson's mistake to salvage a point for Tottenham in an enthralling 2-2 Premier League draw with Liverpool.

Spurs went ahead on Sunday through Harry Kane, who ended a run of 788 minutes without a league goal at home, but Diogo Jota leveled before half-time.

Andy Robertson nodded Liverpool ahead after Spurs had wasted good chances for a second, but when Alisson came off his line and failed to clear the ball, Son was gifted an easy equalizer.

Robertson saw red for a swipe on Emerson Royal, but Jurgen Klopp's men held out for a share of the spoils.

Spurs moved ahead 13 minutes in thanks to Kane's second league goal of the season, the England captain slotting first time past Alisson from Tanguy Ndombele's through-ball.

Kane was arguably fortunate not to receive stronger punishment than a booking for a late lunge on Robertson shortly after setting up a chance for Son.

Hugo Lloris denied Trent Alexander-Arnold before Dele Alli missed a golden chance, Alisson getting a fingertip to his effort after Son teed him up in front of goal.

Liverpool leveled five minutes later – Robertson pouncing on a loose ball and clipping a cross to Jota, who headed powerfully past Lloris.

Spurs started the second half strongly and twice missed clear chances through Kane, while Alli wanted a penalty after going to the ground under pressure from Alexander-Arnold.

It was the Liverpool right-back's volleyed cross that was headed in by Robertson moments later to give the Reds the lead, despite Spurs protests over a possible Mohamed Salah handball.

But the previously brilliant Alisson gifted Spurs their equalizer: he made a mess of intercepting Ben Davies' pass, presenting Son with an open goal.

Robertson's lunge on Emerson being deemed worthy of a straight red after a VAR check then proved the final twist in an exhilarating contest.