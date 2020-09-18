Liverpool have completed the signing of Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich in a deal reportedly worth up to £25million ($32.3m).
Thiago was rumoured to be a target of Jurgen Klopp's before the transfer window opened, with the Reds boss aiming to add more creativity to his midfield unit.
The Premier League champions have now got their man, with the 29-year-old – whose deal at Bayern was due to expire in June 2021 – signing a "long-term contract" at Anfield.
It is understood Liverpool will pay an initial £20m (€22m), with an additional £5m (€5.5m) in bonuses.
