Pep Guardiola reached 150 Premier League wins with Manchester City on Wednesday and has warned rivals there are more victories to come in the future.

He said: "I'm quite proud yeah (of reaching 150 league wins) - we have won some games - I didn't know, they have told me in the flash interview. It's a lot in the Premier League and we did it in a short time and it means what we have these years is achieved altogether. A big compliment for the whole club, the chairman and there is more to come and we are going fight and work and try to make good decisions to try and win more."

City prevailed 2-1 over Aston Villa to help Guardiola to the milestone in just his 204th game in charge.

He is the quickest manager to reach 150 wins in the Premier League.

"Today I would like to praise especially one player, Raheem Sterling. Today, he played the best game since a long time ago, hopefully, he can continue in this way because he was exceptional. In the first half and in the second, he was a threat for us and he deserved all my compliments because he was sensational." said the City boss.