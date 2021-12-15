Antonio Conte says Tottenham Hotspur are still feeling the effects of the recent Covid outbreak at the club, with the players who have returned from isolation now lacking fitness ahead of the Premier League's busy Christmas period.

He said: "The situation... has not changed so much. Players are back in training, and other players are continuing to be isolated. And... but also for the players that... they're back in training and they need, time. They need a bit of time to be fit and to find again a good physical condition."

And added: "Covid has interrupted, a bit, the work with the whole squad. But at the same time, I think that we have to face every situation, and during the season there are problems. But, we have to be good, to be ready to face every problem in the right way."