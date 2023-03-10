Erik ten Hag has been named the Premier League's Manager of the Month for February, completing a Manchester United double after Marcus Rashford scooped the monthly players' award.

Ten Hag oversaw a return of 10 points from four Premier League games for United last month, with a 2-2 draw at home to Leeds United the only blot on their record.

As well as beating Crystal Palace and Leicester City, United improved on that Leeds draw by beating their rivals 2-0 in the return fixture at Elland Road four days later.

Ten Hag's side also carried their league form into other competitions in February, ending a near six-year trophy drought by beating Newcastle United to lift the EFL Cup and eliminating Barcelona from the Europa League.

Having also received the award last September, Ten Hag's second monthly prize brings him level with other two-time winners including Kenny Dalglish, Roberto Mancini and Thomas Tuchel.

While United enjoyed an excellent February, March began with the joint-heaviest competitive defeat in their illustrious history as they were hammered 7-0 by Liverpool at Anfield.

Having bounced back with a 4-1 Europa League win over Real Betis on Thursday, United welcome Southampton to Old Trafford on Sunday, looking to extend an 11-match unbeaten streak at home in the Premier League (W9 D2).