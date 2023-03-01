Erik ten Hag says any talk of Manchester United being in the hunt for a quadruple this season is "for the fans".

United ended a six-year wait for silverware on Sunday with a 2-0 victory over Newcastle United in the EFL Cup final at Wembley.

The Red Devils have an FA Cup fifth-round tie against West Ham to come on Wednesday and face Real Betis over two legs in the Europa League last 16 after eliminating Barcelona.

Despite being eight points adrift of leaders Arsenal, third-place United are also arguably still in the Premier League title race with the business end of the season still approaching.

On-loan striker Wout Weghorst was bullish after the Newcastle win in declaring United are targeting four trophies this season, but Ten Hag insists it is not something that has crossed his mind at this stage.

"That is for [the] fans," he said ahead of facing West Ham. "We have to focus on the next game and that is the only thing we are doing.

"Us, we are talking for 10 minutes and I didn't hear the words West Ham United. I think it was the press conference for West Ham United so it's only about this we have to talk about.

"We don't have to talk about trophies. We have to talk about West Ham United, that is the game tomorrow."

United have played 19 times since returning from the World Cup break in December and the fixtures continue to come thick and fast on multiple fronts, with games in three different competitions over the next week or so.

Rather than complain about the workload, though, Ten Hag feels playing regularly can only be a good thing for his side.

"In my experience in Ajax, when we dropped out of Europe the levels went down and when you are in it gives energy," he said.

"Until now, we have managed [the schedule] quite well and I think we can do it also until the end of the season. Except Anthony Martial, the availability from all the players is there."

United follow up the visit of West Ham to Old Trafford with a trip to fierce rivals Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday, before hosting Real Betis in the first leg of their Europa League knockout tie.