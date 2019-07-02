Tottenham have signed midfielder Tanguy Ndombele from Lyon in a deal worth €60 million ($67.8m), and possibly rising to €70 million ($79m) with incentives, smashing their previous transfer record.

The big-money move makes Ndombele Tottenham's most expensive player, eclipsing the £42m spent on Davinson Sanchez in 2017.

L’Olympique Lyonnais informe du transfert de son milieu de terrain international Tanguy Ndombelé au club de @SpursOfficial pour un montant de 60 M€ auquel pourront s’ajouter des incentives pour un montant maximum de 10 M€. pic.twitter.com/uScRIkIWvK — Olympique Lyonnais (@OL) July 2, 2019

The France international becomes the Premier League club's second addition of the close-season following the capture of teenage winger Jack Clarke, who immediately returned to Leeds United on loan.

A host of top European sides had been credited with an interest in Ndombele, but the 22-year-old has opted to join the Champions League runners-up as Mauricio Pochettino seeks to improve on 2018-19's fourth-placed finish.