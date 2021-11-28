Steven Gerrard got the better of Patrick Vieira in the battle of the English Premier League greats-turned-managers as goals from Matt Targett and John McGinn secured a 2-1 win for Aston Villa at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Two of the finest midfielders of their generation went head-to-head on the touchline for the first time in a competitive match and it was Gerrard who was able to celebrate a second straight victory since leaving Rangers for Villa.

When asked about Premier League being easy, as he got two wins, Aston Villa coach said: "I wish. I wish. We got Manchester City to come at the weekend so we can enjoy tonight, and we go to work as soon as we can tomorrow in terms of preparing the team the best way we can. We know it will be tough. We know we'll be the underdogs, but we're going to give it our best shot. But yes, we're really pleased with the start we've made. But there's still a lot of work to do. There's still a lot of work to do for us to grow and evolve, and it's my job to make sure that happens."

He also explained: "Yes, you're certainly right, they are (the big games - the big coaches) coming thick and fast. I'm not sure this is a league or a level where you get much enjoyment if you like, because the next top coach comes along in three days time, the next top team come along. This is a level where you need to remain focussed and concentrated, from my point of view. Keep demanding the standards from the players that are required at this level. And one thing we won't do is get carried away on the back of two wins. We know how tough this league is, how quick it can change and turn round. But all we can do is prepare the players in the best way we can for each challenge. Secretly, behind the scenes of course, this is where I want to be. I've worked extremely hard to get to this position, so I want to give it the best shot from a personal point of view."