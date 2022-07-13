Raheem Sterling says he leaves Manchester City "as a man" as he bid farewell to the club ahead of his transfer to Chelsea.

Sterling is set to end his seven-year association with City and join Premier League rivals Chelsea in a reported £50m move.

The former Liverpool forward is said to have flown out to Los Angeles to complete the transfer and link up with Chelsea's pre-season tour.

Sterling won four Premier League titles, the FA Cup and four EFL Cups during his time at the club.

He also developed into one of the most dynamic attacking threats in European football under Pep Guardiola, scoring 85 Premier League goals since the former Barcelona boss took over as manager in 2016.

The England international will look to have a similar impact for Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea but made clear his affection for City in a post on Twitter on Wednesday.

He wrote: "To the coaching staff who have played a massive role in my development over the years, to my team-mates who have become more than just those I share a pitch with, to the backroom staff, to the office staff, to the fans who have tirelessly supported the team, and to everyone involved with Manchester City my respect for you couldn't be greater. What a ride it's been.

"I am thankful for the ups and the downs. as it's the downs that have, at times, tested my strength and resolve and enabled me to stand here in front of you as the best possible version of myself.

"I arrived in Manchester a 20-year-old, today I leave as a man. Thank you for your endless support. It's been an honour to wear the shirt of Manchester City."