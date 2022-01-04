Tottenham Hotspur head coach, Antonio Conte, said on Monday that his side need to "build" in order to win trophies this season.

He said: "Yeah, I think for everyone it is always very important to win trophies. For the club, for the players, for the manager but yeah on one hand, I for sure have to tell you this, on the other hand, I think that you have to build (to) win trophies. You can win trophies (if you) only speak and tell 'Okay, I want to win' and you have to be good. To build something ready to win, I think at this moment that Chelsea is more ready now to win. They won last season the Champions League and I think that we have a lot of space for improvement to become a team that can have the aspiration to win then for sure we do everything to try to reach the final and this trophy."

They face Chelsea in the Carabao Cup semi-final on Wednesday.