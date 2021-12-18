Desperate times in the UK, as the omicron variant of COVID-19 ravages the country...

The football program has not escaped the carnage - with Liverpool's visit to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday one of the few English Premier League fixtures to have survived. So far...

Antonio Conte, Tottenham Hotspur head coach said: "Now we are having a full training session and ... but for sure, it wasn't easy to face this situation and to train the players because 12 or 13 players is very difficult. Also to try something no, under that tactical aspect. And usually, if you want to have to try to play against a formation and to have 20 players and it's not simple to do this. And you have to try to train with a mannequin. And I stop. And it is not easy. It is not the same thing."

And added: "Now the situation is good, is good for us because we had 50 percent of the squad with COVID. And the staff - totally, almost totally, the staff. And now we are going out of this situation."

Spurs have been hammered by the virus recently - Sunday's game will be their first match since December the 5th, having had their last three matches postponed