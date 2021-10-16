Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United's performance in their 4-2 loss to Leicester City at King Power Stadium on Saturday was just disappointing.

Mason Greenwood opened scoring for United in the 19th minute, but in what would become the trend of the game, Leicester equalised moments later through Youri Tielemans.

After the break Leicester added a second through Caglar Soyuncu in the 78th minute, followed by Marcus Rashford's equaliser three minutes later and then Jamie Vardy put the hosts ahead again a minute after that.

Patson Daka sealed the victory for Leicester in the first minute of extra time.