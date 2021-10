Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Manchester United manager:

(On whether Cristiano Ronaldo has demanded quicker ball at Man Utd)

Reporter: "What about moving the ball faster Ole? I've been reading that Cristiano's told you that the team need to move the ball faster to get the best out of him."

Solskjaer: "Oh yeah, that's another one. Wow, what can you answer to that. What we speak about, that's between us. We've not had that discussion to put it that way."