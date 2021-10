Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking for a response from his Manchester United team following the 5-0 loss to Liverpool last weekend.

The United manager is fighting to keep his job after the heavy defeat at Old Trafford.

On Friday, Solskjaer said it wasn’t the first time he had been in a crisis in his three years as United manager and is ready to “fight back” again, starting in the match at Tottenham on Saturday.