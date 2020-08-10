Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer refused to talk about rumored transfer target Jadon Sancho after the Red Devils advanced to the Europa League semi-finals.

United booked their spot in the final four of Europe's secondary club competition after edging Danish opponents Copenhagen 1-0 in extra time on Monday.

Bruno Fernandes' 95th-minute penalty secured a semi-final showdown with either Premier League rivals Wolves or LaLiga outfit Sevilla.

But attention turned to Borussia Dortmund star Sancho post-match amid ongoing speculation over the England international's future.

Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc, earlier on Monday, insisted Sancho will stay at the Bundesliga club, despite United's interested.

Asked about Sancho, Solskjaer replied: "I can't comment on other team's players, I can't do that. You know that. I never do."

On the match itself in Cologne, Solskjaer said: "I am delighted that we're through. I think we deserved to win tonight. It could have been one of those nights that you ended up with a penalty shootout. They made it hard for us.

"It's a good team we played against, well organized. They had a gameplan – we knew they were going to be hard to break down. We knew we would get chances."

Juan Mata was influential as a substitute at the start of extra time, his composure and passing helping United earn the decisive penalty.

Mata has struggled for game time this season but Solskjaer heaped praise on the 32-year-old Spaniard.

"I think you saw when he came on he's so composed, calm," Solskjaer said. "He's clever, he's got quick feet in small right areas.

"He can pick a pass, he can calm us down at times and he's such a great influence in and around the place as well, with the culture and the dressing room. I just commend him for his professionalism.

"Of course, he's disappointed he's not played more but he's one of the top assist-makers in the Europa League and he's really done well for us."