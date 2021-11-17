New Norwich City boss Dean Smith says his appointment gives on-loan Chelsea prospect Billy Gilmour "a new start" at the club.

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel recently revealed he had held talks with Smith's predecessor Daniel Farke amid speculation the European champions would recall Gilmour.

The highly-rated Scotland midfielder has only started four Premier League matches this season despite Norwich's struggles, the last of those coming in September.

That led to calls for Chelsea to end the loan spell as Gilmour was not getting the regular minutes needed for his development, but Tuchel felt it was not the right time to do so.

And the arrival of Smith after Farke's sacking provides a fresh chance for Gilmour and fellow midfielder Todd Cantwell – who has also fallen out of favor – to stake their claim for the bottom-of-the-table team.

"They have got a big role to play at this football club," Smith said of Gilmour and Cantwell as he was presented as Norwich boss on Wednesday.

"It is a new start for them with a new coaching team coming in.", he said. And added: "We'll see them in training on Thursday and it's down to them to impress us in our time here and get in the team."

Smith was also asked for his views on Steven Gerrard being named as his replacement at Aston Villa in a high-profile appointment from his former club. He replied: "I have no idea! They have decided to go with Steven. He was very successful at Rangers and I hope he's very successful at Aston Villa but, obviously, not at Norwich City's expense now."

"I had a very enjoyable three years at Villa. If someone said to be at the start when I got offered the job I'd spend three years there, especially with the modern life of a football coach, and accomplish what we accomplished then I'd have snapped their hands off."

"I'm in a different place now but one I'm thoroughly looking forward to. We have got talented players and I think there’s enough quality to stay up."