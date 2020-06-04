Southampton striker Shane Long has signed a two-year contract extension at St Mary's.

The 33-year-old had been out of contract at the end of the campaign but has agreed terms to stay at the Premier League club.

Long, who joined Southampton from Hull City in 2014, has scored just twice in 19 league appearances so far this season.

But the Republic of Ireland international has impressed manager Ralph Hasenhuttl, who also penned a new deal this week.

"Shane is an outstanding professional," Hasenhuttl said. "He has been an important player for me and I know also for the managers before me.

"He has scored some big goals for us and helped to create many more for his team-mates, too. I think that is one of his top qualities.

"He is a great team player and someone who has a positive impact on the group as a whole when he plays."