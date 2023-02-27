Mohamed Salah's agent has dismissed a story suggesting his client will look to leave Liverpool if they fail to qualify for next season's Champions League.

Liverpool have had a difficult season, sitting seventh in the Premier League and on the verge of Champions League elimination after their 5-2 home defeat to Real Madrid in the first leg of their last-16 clash.

A report suggested Salah would be open to leaving Anfield at the end of the season if they do not finish in the top four, but his agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, poured cold water on those claims on Monday.

Quote-tweeting a since deleted post from Anfield Watch regarding the story, Abbas Issa wrote: "Nonsense. This was never discussed or thought about. Not qualifying to the Champions League hasn't even crossed our minds."

Salah has scored 19 goals in 35 games this season, but has just eight in 23 Premier League appearances.

He signed a new deal with Liverpool in July that ties him to the club until 2025.