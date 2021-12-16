Mohamed Salah matched Jamie Vardy's record of scoring or assisting in 15 consecutive Premier League games after netting against Newcastle United on Thursday.

Liverpool found themselves behind to a Jonjo Shelvey curler, but soon restored parity as Diogo Jota converted before Salah tapped in from close range to record a goal involvement in his 15th straight game.

The former Chelsea man has now found the net in five consecutive top-flight home games against Newcastle as well, his best 100 percent scoring run against one side at Anfield in the competition.

He also now has 24 Premier League goal involvements this season (15 goals, nine assists), in Premier League history only Alan Shearer in 1994-95 has registered more before Christmas.

With Jota's earlier strike, Liverpool also made it 32 consecutive games across all competitions in which they have found the net - a new club record after a 31-match run between 1957 and 1958.

Salah moved to within one of the Leicester City striker's tally after scoring a penalty in the 1-0 win over Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa on December 11.

It was the 15th straight Premier League spot-kick the Egypt international had converted - the second-longest such run in the competition after Matt Le Tissier (23 between 1994 and 2000).

Salah's haul of 21 goals and nine assists prior to Thursday's contribution on Merseyside was achieved with an expected goals tally of just 16.58 and an expected assists tally of only 3.75, suggesting Liverpool have benefited from some especially clinical finishing this term.