Mohamed Salah reached 100 top-flight goals in record time for Liverpool in Saturday's clash at Brentford.

The prolific Egypt forward brought up a century of Premier League goals in the win at Leeds United this month, becoming the 30th player to reach the landmark.

Two of those goals came in his time at Chelsea, but Salah now has a three-figure haul in the competition for the Reds after firing them into a 2-1 lead against the Bees, who subsequently equalised through Vitaly Janelt.

A VAR decision went in Salah's favour after he was initially given offside when converting Fabinho's excellent pass in the 54th minute.

The former Roma and Chelsea man reached the 100 mark in his 151st Premier League game for Liverpool to set the club record, getting there in one match fewer than it took the great Roger Hunt to achieve the feat.

Salah's strike against Thomas Frank's side took his tally for the season to six goals in all competitions and was his fifth in the Premier League.

It was a case of more capital gains for Salah, who matched Steven Gerrard's Reds record of 13 Premier League goals in London.

A two-time Golden Boot winner in England, Salah's tally of 32 goals during his maiden campaign at Anfield remains a record for a Premier League season spanning 38 matches.

He was on target in 24 games of that 2017-18 campaign – another record – while also outscoring three teams; the first player to do so.

When scoring against Norwich City last month, Salah also became the first Premier League player to find the net on the opening day of five successive seasons.