Mohamed Salah has become Liverpool's all-time leading scorer in the Premier League by taking his tally to 129 with a double in a sensational record 7-0 hammering of Manchester United.

The Egypt forward netted twice in the second half of a stunning rout to surpass Robbie Fowler's record of 128 Premier League goals for the Reds.

Salah's two second-half goals against woeful United in his 205th top-flight match extended a stellar record against Liverpool's great rivals, with 12 goals in his last 12 appearances in the fixture and nine in the past five meetings.

After joining from Roma ahead of the 2017-18 season, Salah scored 32 goals in his debut season at Anfield to clinch the Golden Boot.

In the following campaign, Salah's 22 goals retained his trophy, shared with team-mate Sadio Mane and Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, while a third top-scorer award came after a 23-goal haul last season – sharing the gong with Tottenham's Son Heung-Min.

Salah is one of only three players to have won the Golden Boot on three occasions, alongside Thierry Henry and Alan Shearer.

A total of 19 goals were scored by Salah in the 2019-20 season, in which Liverpool secured the league title for the first time in 30 years.

Liverpool blew their fierce rivals United away in an incredible second half on Merseyside, Cody Gakpo adding to his first-half strike by helping himself to a double and Darwin Nunez also scoring twice.

Roberto Firmino put the icing on the cake with Liverpool's seventh goal as they secured the most emphatic victory ever in this fixture.