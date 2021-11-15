Real Madrid are trying to offload a pair of veterans to Tottenham.

Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale could be on the way out at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Spurs are reportedly only interested in one of them.

TOP STORY – SPURS WEIGH BALE REUNION

Gareth Bale could be headed for a permanent return to Tottenham, El Nacional reports.

Real Madrid have offered Bale and Eden Hazard to Spurs but head coach Antonio Conte is not interested in his former Chelsea player.

However, Spurs may pounce for Bale at a reduced price before he is out of contract following the season.

ROUND-UP

- Manchester United are interested in adding France defender Jules Kounde to replace Harry Maguire, says Todofichajes, which reports Sevilla will demand €80million (£68m) in return.

- Donny van de Beek wants out at United, according to the Metro, and Birmingham Live says Wolves will make a strong push to sign the Dutch midfielder, with Everton and Newcastle United also rumoured suitors.

- Fiorentina are willing to sell Dusan Vlahovic in January if an interested club like Manchester City or Tottenham will pay £70m for the Serbia international, says the Sun. Vlahovic has also been linked with Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, Juventus, Inter and Arsenal.

- Milan have joined Chelsea and Atletico in pursuit of 17-year-old Angers striker Mohamed-Ali Cho, according to L'Equipe.

- Barcelona will extend 17-year-old Spain sensation Gavi's contract for five years, reports Fabrizio Romano.

- Dean Smith's appointment at Norwich City is expected to become official Monday, says The Guardian.