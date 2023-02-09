Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's return to the Premier League has not gone as he would have planned.

The striker headed back to England after a promising stint in Barcelona, adamant he had a point to prove following a rather acrimonious split with Arsenal.

But the man who secured his arrival – Thomas Tuchel – was soon sacked, and his replacement – Graham Potter – does not appear to be particularly taken with Aubameyang.

If that was not already clear, then removing him from their Champions League squad in order to make room for new signings certainly did. The writing is on the wall.

TOP STORY – AUBAMEYANG OFF TO MLS

According to France's Le10 Sport, Aubameyang is "very close" to leaving Stamford Bridge. His next destination? Los Angeles.

The report suggests Los Angeles FC and Chelsea have already reached an agreement, and with Aubameyang's situation seemingly pretty clear in the Premier League, his exit looks likely.

Aubameyang will move to MLS on loan, thus allowing the Blues to save on a significant chunk of his wages – not that money is tight at Chelsea, as their January dealings showed.

ROUND-UP

- The Athletic reports Chelsea remain locked in contract talks with N'Golo Kante, but Tuttomercato says Juventus are monitoring the situation.

- Sofyan Amrabat was a standout player for Morocco at the World Cup and was heavily linked with Barcelona in January. He ultimately stayed with Fiorentina, though it was not for a lack of trying. According to Mundo Deportivo, he offered to play for free for the rest of the season.

- Leeds United earned a commendable point at Manchester United on Wednesday, but they still need to get a new manager. Onda Cero claims the club have been dealt a blow on that front, with Rayo Vallecano head coach Andoni Iraola opting to stay put.

- Inter's financial situation remains precarious, so which club are they turning to in the hope of easing those worries? Why, Chelsea of course! Tuttosport says sporting director Piero Ausilio has been in London discussing the sale of Denzel Dumfries to the Blues. Trevoh Chalobah could move the other way.

- Another tricky pre-season awaits off the pitch for Barcelona given their own financial uncertainty: LaLiga says they need to get €200million off the wage bill. Some clubs might be licking their lips at the prospect of potentially coming in for their prized assets, though Mundo Deportivo reports they will not entertain the idea of selling Frenkie de Jong – Manchester United were keen on him last year.