WAYNE ROONEY

Manager, Derby County

"Listen, Cristiano [Ronaldo] is a very proud person. I think it is well known that his legacy at Manchester United is very good. The first time I had actually heard about it, was just before I had done the press and when you asked me about him going to Manchester City and I just couldn't see it happening. I just felt that his relationship with the club, obviously with Sir Alex [Ferguson] and with the fans were too big. I don't think... even if that was the case and there were talks with Manchester City, I just feel that Manchester United would never let that happen."

"I think he is coming back into the best league in the world. So, he knows that it is going to be challenging. And of course, coming back to Manchester United, he will want to prove himself again at the club. He sets the highest standards for himself. So, he knows it will be a challenge, but I'm sure if there is one player who can live up to that challenge, it is Cristiano."