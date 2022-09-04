Juventus chief executive Maurizio Arrivabene thinks Cristiano Ronaldo's situation at Manchester United is "sad to see".

Portugal international Ronaldo is reported to have asked for a move away from Old Trafford during the transfer window to play for a team competing in the Champions League.

Despite being linked with the likes of Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Napoli and his former club Sporting CP, Ronaldo remains a United player following Thursday's transfer deadline.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner started just one of United's five Premier League matches this season ahead of Sunday's home clash with Arsenal.

Ronaldo's total of 175 minutes played this term is only the 13th most among all United players, with Anthony Elanga (215) among those to have featured more prominently.

While Arrivabene sympathises with Ronaldo, who spent three years at Juve prior to rejoining United in August 2021, he says it is now United's issue to resolve.

"We said goodbye to Cristiano with great reciprocal respect a year ago, so what happens at Manchester United is no longer our problem," Arrivabene told DAZN.

"It's sad to see him in this situation that is not pleasant for him or for his team, but again, that is no longer our business."

Juventus had themselves been tipped to make a move for Ronaldo, who scored 101 goals in 134 appearances for the Turin giants, but that speculation did not come to fruition.

However, Juve did strengthen during the window with the additions of Angel Di Maria, Paul Pogba, Bremer, Arkadiusz Milik, Filip Kostic and Leandro Paredes.

Massimiliano Allegri's side have started the 2022-23 campaign with two wins and three draws and now prepare for Tuesday's Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain.

"It was important to bridge the gap that was seen last season and I think we achieved that," Arrivabene said of Juve's transfer business.

"With the prices that are on the transfer market now, it's less a market, more a high-end boutique.

"Tuesday we will be in Paris for the Champions League and are keeping our powder dry for that game. We must have great respect for PSG, but no fear."