Cristiano Ronaldo's appearance in Manchester United's trip to Elland Road to face Leeds United saw the Portuguese legend record yet another entry into the Premier League record books.

In taking to the field on Sunday, the 37-year-old faced off against Leeds for the first time since October 18, 2003, marking the longest gap between a player's appearances against a specific opponent in the competition's history (18 years and 125 days).

Ronaldo was actually booked for diving on his first appearance at Elland Road, which came just two months into his first spell with the Red Devils, although Alex Ferguson's team stole a late 1-0 win on that day thanks to captain Roy Keane's header.

Ronaldo's goal in United's 2-0 win Brighton and Hove Albion last time out meant he has now scored against 168 different club and international sides during his glittering career, as the forward turns his attention to firing the Old Trafford club to Champions League qualification amid a frustrating campaign.