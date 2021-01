GOAL

Georginio Wijnaldum is set on a summer move to Barcelona after rejecting a fresh contract offer from Liverpool - according to Todofichajes.

The 30-year-old wants to join the Spanish giants on a free transfer when his existing deal at Anfield expires in June.

Liverpool don't want to lose Wijnaldum, but he has already made up his mind to take up a new challenge at Camp Nou.

