West Ham are ready to make a bid for Inter striker Gabriel Barbosa - known as Gabigol - according to Sky Sport Italia.

The 23-year-old Brazil international spent 2019 on loan at Flamengo, scoring 43 goals in 59 games and claiming a Brazilian Serie A and Copa Libertadores double.

However, Flamengo are not thought to be able to afford the transfer fee demanded by Inter, paving the way for the Hammers to make a bid.