GOAL

Tottenham have identified Real Betis centre-back Zouhair Feddal as a transfer target - according to Don Balon.

Jose Mourinho sees the 31-year-old as the ideal replacement for Jan Vertonghen, who looks set to leave Spurs at the end of the season.

Feddal only has one year remaining on his current contract with Betis, and has been restricted to just 11 appearances for the club in 2019-20.