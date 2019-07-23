Arsenal are close to completing the loan signing of Dani Ceballos from Real Madrid.

AS report the midfielder could head to London on Tuesday for a medical, with Marca saying the 21-year-old is excited about the prospect of spending a season under Unai Emery.

The midfielder made just 19 starts for Zinedine Zidane's side last season but played a pivotal part in Spain's UEFA European Under-21 Championship triumph in Italy earlier in the summer.

Various UK media outlets have also stated Ceballos is not far from finalizing a deal, while the BBC's David Ornstein says Saint-Etienne defender William Saliba could follow him to north London before the week is out.