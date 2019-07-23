Arsenal are close to completing the loan signing of Dani Ceballos from Real Madrid.
AS report the midfielder could head to London on Tuesday for a medical, with Marca saying the 21-year-old is excited about the prospect of spending a season under Unai Emery.
The midfielder made just 19 starts for Zinedine Zidane's side last season but played a pivotal part in Spain's UEFA European Under-21 Championship triumph in Italy earlier in the summer.
🙌🏻💪⚽️🇪🇸 Champions!! Let's go!! Great team!! Great Spain!! Hard work and sacrifice make dreams come true! I am proud of this team, the coaches and my country! EUROPEAN CHAMPIONS! 🏆🇪🇸@sefutbol #EuroU21 #EuroSub21 #finalEuro #finaleuroU21 #finaleurosub21 #ceballos #daniceballos pic.twitter.com/4r5z6Cvjwv— Daniel Ceballos (@DaniCeballos46) June 30, 2019
Various UK media outlets have also stated Ceballos is not far from finalizing a deal, while the BBC's David Ornstein says Saint-Etienne defender William Saliba could follow him to north London before the week is out.