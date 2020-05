GOAL

Newcastle have spoken to ​Philippe Coutinho about a possible move to ​Tyneside, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Coutinho spent the season on loan at Bayern Munich from Barcelona, and his future is in doubt after the Bavarians have declined to activate his purchase option.

With Newcastle on the verge of a takeover by deep-pocketed ownership, they could be set for a spending spree in the summer – pandemic or no.