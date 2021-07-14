Marcus Rashford will miss the start of the new Premier League season after opting to have shoulder surgery following Euro 2020, according to reports.

The Manchester United forward, who missed a penalty in England's 3-2 shoot-out loss to Italy on Sunday before being a target of racist online abuse, is likely to be sidelined for approximately 12 weeks, the BBC reported on Tuesday.

Manchester United's opening fixture of the 2021-22 Premier League season is against Leeds United on August 14.

Rashford had been hampered by the shoulder complaint during United's 2020-21 campaign and it had been reported he would have surgery after the Euros.

The 23-year-old scored 21 goals across 57 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils last season.

He played a limited role for England off the bench at Euro 2020, with five substitute appearances.