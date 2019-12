GOAL

Former Valencia and Villarreal boss Marcelino has held talks with Arsenal about becoming their next manager, according to ESPN.

The Gunners remain in the market for a successor to Unai Emery and another Spaniard has expressed an interest in taking the reins.

