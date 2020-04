GOAL

A future move to Real Madrid holds plenty of appeal for Liverpool winger Sadio Mane - according to France Football.

Zinedine Zidane is a keen admirer of the Senegal international, who is currently being valued at the lofty price of €150 million (£132m/$162m).

Mane is open to the prospect of joining up with Madrid, but is currently tied to a contract with Liverpool which is set to run through to 2023.