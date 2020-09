GOAL

Manchester United are in talks to sign Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona - according to the Daily Record.

The Red Devils want to bring in the Frenchman on a season-long deal, but the Blaugrana will only agree to the transfer if an obligation to buy is included.

Barca want to get Dembele off of their books permanently and currently value the winger at €100 million (£92m/$118m).