GOAL

Manchester United will attempt to hijack Antoine Griezmann's long-awaited transfer to Barcelona, claims The Sun.

The Reds hope to take advantage of Barca's delaying in making the move official with their own approach, which could total more than £95 million ($120m).

PSG are also watching intently at the lack of activity around the Atletico Madrid favourite.

Earlier this week, Griezmann hinted that a decision about his future had already been made, and he implied that his next club may not be in LaLiga.