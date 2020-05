GOAL

Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo is set to join Barcelona in a swap deal that will see Nelson Semedo go the other way, Mundo Deportivo reports.

Semedo is wanted by several top teams and City hope to convince the Catalan side to part ways with him because Pep Guardiola is a big fan and has not been convinced by Cancelo.

Juventus, Inter and Bayern also linked to Barca full-back.