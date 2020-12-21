GOAL

Manchester United want to sign Ecuadorian midfielder Moises Caicedo from Independiente del Valle in the January transfer window, claims the Manchester Evening News.

The Red Devils want to tie up a deal for the 19-year-old quickly so that he can link up with them in the new year.

The Premier League giants have targeted the South American to provide depth in central midfield.

Caicedo has made six appearances in the 2020 Copa Libertadores, scoring twice and providing an assist for the reigning Copa Sudamericana champions.