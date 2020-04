GOAL

Liverpool have opened talks with Victor Osimhen's representatives - according to Le 10 Sport.

The Reds are eager to bring in the 21-year-old this summer, but Lille are likely to demand a fee of €80 million (£70m/$87m) for a prized asset.

Osimhen has hit 18 goals in 38 appearances in all competitions for Lille this season.

Chelsea are also reportedly in pursuit of the Nigeria international.

