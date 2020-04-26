Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has spoken to Kylian Mbappe's father about bringing the Paris Saint-Germain star to Anfield, according to Le 10 Sport.

Mbappe has been tipped to join LaLiga giants Real Madrid in 2021 as PSG struggle to agree a new contract with the France forward.

The France international has twice rejected the Ligue 1 side's attempts to tie him down to a new deal, and talks have now halted between the two parties.

Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has made no secret of his admiration for the 21-year-old.

However, despite the strong links to the Santiago Bernabeu, Mbappe is also being chased by reigning Champions League holders Liverpool.

In an attempt to persuade the PSG start to choose Anfield, the Reds are allegedly trying to gain the upper hand by holding talks with the player’s father.