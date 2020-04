GOAL

Chelsea have approached Lille over Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen's availability - according to Le 10 Sport.

Frank Lampard is eager to bolster his attacking ranks in the summer transfer window, with the Blues set to target the 21-year-old when the market reopens.

OSIMHEN DREAMS OF PREMIER LEAGUE MOVE

Chelsea have also enquired about Lille defender Gabriel, who has been linked with Arsenal and Everton in recent weeks.