Chelsea are weighing up a move for 17-year-old Saint-Etienne midfielder Lucas Gourna-Douath, reports Foot Mercato.

Gourna-Douath is set to leave the Ligue 1 club this summer and has been attracting interest from several clubs including Thomas Tuchel's side, RB Leipzig and AC Milan.

And it's suggested the Frenchman could cost any interested parties as much as €25 million (£22m/$30m).