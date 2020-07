GOAL

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta would like to bring in Lyon winger Memphis Depay this summer - according to Le 10 Sport.

The Spanish head coach is on the lookout for attacking reinforcements with Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette being heavily linked with move away from Emirates Stadium.

Arteta thinks Depay is the ideal man to plug any gaps going forward, but Lyon are still hoping a prized asset will extend his current contract beyond its 2021 expiration date.