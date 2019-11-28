GOAL

Arsenal are ready to throw everything at a January deal for Real Madrid playmaker James Rodriguez, according to El Desmarque.

The Colombia international remains down the pecking order at the Santiago Bernabeu and is expected to attract interest during the winter window.

After returning to the LaLiga club following a two-season loan spell with Bayern Munich, James has made nine appearances in all competitions, starting five times.

However, a knee ligament injury sustained while on international duty means the Colombian playmaker could be sidelined for the rest of 2019.

Arsenal meanwhile have had a disappointing start to the season, winning just four of their thirteen Premier League games so far.