Liverpool want to add Wolverhampton Wanderers attacker Adama Traore this close season, according to The Sun.

The 24-year-old had scored four goals and provided seven assists in 28 Premier League games before this season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ahead of a clash with Wolves in December, Jurgen Klopp called Traore a "big, big talent" and rated the Spaniard as a more difficult player to mark than Leicester City's Jamie Vardy.

Troare arrived in England from Barcelona in 2015, playing for Aston Villa and Middlesbrough before joining Wolves.