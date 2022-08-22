Marcus Rashford believes Manchester United's clash with Liverpool represents the ideal opportunity for the Red Devils to reverse their dismal start to the Premier League season.

United have lost their first two matches of the campaign after producing calamitous displays against Brighton and Hove Albion and Brentford, leaving new boss Erik ten Hag facing fierce criticism ahead of Liverpool's visit.

They have not won any of their last eight Premier League meetings with Liverpool, conceding nine goals without reply in two games against their rivals last term. Indeed, United last had a longer winless league run against a single opponent between 1983 and 1987 (10 vs Everton).

Another defeat to Jurgen Klopp's side, meanwhile, would see United slip to four consecutive league defeats for the first time since 1972, but Rashford says the hosts must approach Monday's match with confidence.

"We have a chance to put it right and there's no better game to do that than Liverpool at Old Trafford," Rashford told Sky Sports.

"If we can play well and get a result it will be positive for us and get us going for the season.

"The first thing is you have to go out there and believe you're going to win. That's the biggest thing, belief and confidence in the team and the tactics. We have to have that.

"Football is an unpredictable game. Things can go well, things can go bad but the reaction has to be positive.

"We've not started the season as we'd have liked to, but we can't let that go against the fact it's early in the season and we're still working and pushing towards something.

"It can be a good season. Early days everyone always over-exaggerates anyone's performances but for us we have to stay concentrated on each individual game.

"We can't look too far ahead and we definitely can't look back. We have to stay positive and look forward to the next game."

United finished a frustrating 2021-22 campaign sixth in the Premier League table, and already look like outsiders to secure a top-four finish. Ten Hag, meanwhile, is hoping to avoid becoming the club's second manager to lose his first three matches in charge, after John Chapman in 1921.

Rashford acknowledged United have fallen short on a consistent basis, adding: "It's been tough. Especially last season, we didn't reach the heights we could have reached. We didn't reach the standard we're capable of.

"But it's something to work towards and definitely right now the team is a work in progress and we have to understand the situation and keep pushing ourselves every day. That's the bare minimum and if we keep doing that, I'm sure we'll get back to winning ways.

"You speak about the next step. Sometimes you can be so close but if you're not there you're not there.

"That distance can be bigger than what it feels like. At the same time, we can't get away from the fact that two years ago we were up there and competing against the best teams in the league."

On an individual level, Rashford endured a poor 2021-22 campaign, making just 13 Premier League starts and recording a total of six goal contributions (four goals, two assists) after spending several months out with a shoulder injury following Euro 2020.

Asked whether a spate of fitness issues had impacted his form in front of goal, Rashford replied: "Yeah, probably. But at the end of the day a lot of those were decisions I made.

"I was playing for a long time with these injuries, and they weren't small injuries, they were injuries I probably should have taken time out [with] and rested. If I feel I can be positive for the team, I'll always try and put myself out there.

"For me it's just about repetitions and once I start putting the ball in the net again it will be a feeling that will last for a while."