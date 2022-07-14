Marcus Rashford is relishing a "fresh start" under Erik ten Hag after losing his way at Manchester United.

Rashford fell out of favor during a turbulent 2021-22 season for the Red Devils, making only 13 Premier League starts and scoring just four times in the top flight.

The 24-year-old underwent shoulder surgery last August and has not played for England since the Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy at Wembley 12 months ago.

Rashford is determined to reignite his career following the appointing of Dutchman Ten Hag as United boss.

"It is an opportunity to refresh. I am ready to go again," Rashford said.

"We can do a lot together. For me, it is a fresh start, something I am looking forward to."

Ten Hag feels refreshed after a good break before flying out for the ongoing pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia

He said: "I had just under four weeks off. It has not been natural to have such a long break. This is my first year I have been with the team since the beginning [of pre-season].

"I feel a lot better than usual, when I go away with the nationals and come back part way through pre-season."

United face Melbourne Victory at MCG on Friday after hammering Liverpool 4-0 in Bangkok.

Rashford is looking forward to playing at the iconic stadium in Melbourne.

He said: "I think it's going to be an amazing experience.

"It's a massive opportunity for us to perform against a team that we don't really know much about and also perform in front of fans that we don't get the opportunity to do so throughout the season.

"All the players are looking forward to it and hopefully we give a good account of ourselves."